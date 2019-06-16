Rohit Sharma becomes 10th batsman to hit 24 or more ODI hundreds





MANCHESTER: Indian opener Rohit Sharma, batting in the crucial match against arch rivals Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Sunday, made a brilliant hundred off 85 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

He made 140 off 113 balls with 14 fours and three sixes when he was caught by Wahab Riaz off pacer Hasan Ali.

This was his 24th hundred in one-day international career and the second against Pakistan. His first hundred against Pakistan was scored at Dubai on September 23, 2018 when he made an unbeaten 111.

He has become the 10th batsman and third Indian to score 24 or more hundreds in ODI cricket. Former captain Sachin Tendulkar and present captain Virat Kohli are the other two Indian batsmen – Tendulkar holds the record of scoring the most hundreds (49) and Kohli has so far made 41.

His 24 hundreds include 7 vs Australia, 5 vs Sri Lanka, 3 vs South Africa, 2 each against Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh, and one each against England, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Born on April 30, 1987 in Bangaluru, Rohit made his ODI debut on June 23, 2007 against Ireland at Belfast. He has made 8329 runs in 209 matches at an average of 48.70 with 24 hundreds and 42 fifties.

Rohit has scored three double hundreds – the most by any batsman in ODI cricket, two of these were against Sri Lanka.

His highest score was 264, against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in Mohali on November 13, 2014.