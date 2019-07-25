Pakistan-origin Sajid Javid becomes first non-white UK treasury chief

Britain has got its first non-white finance minister.



Pakistan-origin former home secretary Sajid Javid has become Britain’s new Chancellor – a job that is considered most important after the prime minister.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson assumed the country’s leadership after Theresa May resigned. The British PM is in the process of forming the cabinet with like-minded people. He appointed 49-year-old Javid after Philip Hammond resigned, alongside a number of other ministers.

Priti Patel has been named to replace Javid as home secretary. Sajid has held the job since 2016 under the former premier May.

With emphasis on public services, Javid distanced himself from the policies of former Chancellor Hammond. Having previously served as business secretary, he is well aware of the processes the Treasury.

He and PM Boris have similar principled policy positions on Brexit and other issues – a key reason for his appointment, according to those who have been privy to the discussions.

Javid is being seen as a good choice by Tory MPs for Chancellor. “He’d be a good Chancellor if he sticks to his values on market liberalisation and immigration but who knows”, said one MP from the treasury.

Javid also ran in the contest for the premiership. However, he was eliminated from the race. He had received the fewest votes in the fourth round of voting, gaining the support of only 34 Conservative MPs, while Johnson extended his commanding lead and Gove leapfrogged Hunt into second place.

Javid’s background as the son of Pakistani immigrants sets him apart from many of the other Conservative contenders. A former banker who was elected to Parliament in 2010, he is a champion of the free-market, libertarian wing of the party.

During the Brexit referendum of 2016, Javid was on the “remain” side but has since embraced Brexit, though some Brexiteers remain suspicious of his allegiances. He says he would make getting a new deal with the EU his “absolute priority” and does not favour walking away without an agreement.

As home secretary, responsible for immigration and borders, he has raised his profile in recent months by taking aggressive action to curtail the arrival of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel.

Sajid had been a most successful banker before he entered politics. In 2010, he became a member of the Parliament on the Conservative Party's ticket from Bromsgrove.





