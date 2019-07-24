close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 24, 2019

US imposes record $5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

World

AFP
Wed, Jul 24, 2019

Washington: US regulators on Wednesday formalized a record $5 billion fine on Facebook for privacy violations in a settlement requiring the world´s biggest social network to "submit to new restrictions and a modified corporate structure."

The Federal Trade Commission said the penalty was the largest ever imposed on any company for violating consumers´ privacy and one of the largest penalties ever assessed by the US government for any violation.

"Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers´ choices," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement after the split decision by the agency, with two members saying the penalty was insufficient.

Latest News

More From World