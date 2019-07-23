Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he let parents down by becoming an actor

One of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars, Benedict Cumberbatch may have an army of admirers and fans by his side but the actor is dejected for not having the support of his parents.

During an interview with The Lady magazine, the 43-year-old ‘Sherlock’ actor revealed that he had let his parents Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton down after he picked acting as a career choice.

"They scrimped and saved to get their only son the very best education possible. And I took that education, threw it all in their face and became an actor anyway. To this day, one of the reasons I get out of bed in the morning is to make them proud of me,” he revealed.

The British actor after starring in the record-breaking, box office shattering hit film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ will be getting Doctor Strange’s cape on once again in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ which will release as part of Marvel's Phase 4.