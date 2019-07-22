World Bank chief appreciates PM Imran Khan’s development agenda

Washington: President of the World Bank Mr. David Malpass called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington.



The Prime Minister was assisted by Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister; Dr. Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance; Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce; Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Asad Majeed.

The Prime Minister congratulated Malpass on his assumption of the important responsibility of World Bank President.

The Prime Minister appreciated the tremendous support extended by the Bank in different sectors of the Pakistan’s economy over the years.

He reiterated his government’s people-centric development agenda focused on increased spending on health, education and youth of Pakistan.

While highlighting government’s reform priorities including improving the ease-of-doing business, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with assistance and stewardship being provided by the World Bank.

He hoped that the Bank would roll forward the pipeline projects and assured the Bank’s President of his government’s support in this regard.

Appreciating Prime Minister’s development agenda, David Malpass observed that Pakistan was an important country in the region with a large portfolio of World Bank projects.

He hoped that Pakistan’s entry into a new IMF program should go a long way in ensuring macroeconomic stability and rejuvenating confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan.

He also appreciated the social protection programs of the government including skill development of the youth – preparing them for the job market.

Malpass assured the Prime Minister of World Bank’s steady and prompt support in implementing Prime Minister’s vision of economic development.