Imran Khan meets Pakistani businessmen in Washington

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited overseas businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

He was talking to a group of prospective investors that led by Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani-American businessman, called on the prime minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The prime minister arrived on a three-day maiden US visit in Washington. He has a busy schedule during which he would also address a gathering of Pakistanis.