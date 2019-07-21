close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
Pakistan

July 21, 2019

Imran Khan meets Pakistani businessmen in Washington

Sun, Jul 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited overseas businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

He was talking to a group of prospective investors that led by Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani-American businessman, called on the prime minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The prime minister arrived on a three-day maiden US visit  in Washington.   He has a busy schedule during which he would  also address a gathering of  Pakistanis.

