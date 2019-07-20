MS Dhoni 'unavailable' for Windies tour, will serve his Army regiment

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced on Saturday that he is 'unavailable' for Indian team's tour of West Indies after eminent rage about his performance at the World Cup came afloat.



Instead, Dhoni said he will render his army regiment duties during that time.

A top BCCI official confirmed that the Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army will spend the next two months with his regiment.

“Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour of West Indies as he will be spending two months with his paramilitary regiment,” the official told PTI.

The official however told that Dhoni is not retiring from cricket for now.

"We would like to say three things. He is not retiring from cricket right now. He is taking a two month sabbatical to serve his paramilitary regiment which he had committed much earlier,” he said.

"We have now intimated his decision to skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad,” the senior official added.