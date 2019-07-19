Process of accountability will continue,says PM Imran

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that the process of accountability will continue without any discrimination.



PM Imran was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of a hospital at NAMAL Institute in Mianwali on Friday.

The Prime Minister said, “The process of accountability will continue without any discrimination. No influence or pressure will be tolerated from any side in this regard.”

Khan went on to say some people incarcerated on corruption charges tried to influence him through recommendations from outside the country.

Terming corruption as the biggest impediment in the country's progress, Khan said looters of public money would be held accountable at every cost.

"This time, the powerful will come under the claw of accountability who had inflicted immense damage to the country during their tenures," he said.

"I have been waiting for this moment since 22 years [of my political struggle] to bring to book those who plundered public money," he said.

PM Khan was optimistic that difficult economic period will be over and country will become prosperous in future.

The Prime Minister invited the private sector to step forward in adopting the country's major hospitals and join the government's journey of bringing improvement in health sector.

"Under the adopt-a-hospital project, we can bring a significant change in health sector through public-private partnership," Khan said.

The prime minister said the government alone could not revamp all hospitals across the country, however financial assistance from private sector could yield positive results. (Web Desk/APP)