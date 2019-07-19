NAB's plea against Maryam Nawaz dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Friday dismissed NAB's plea against Maryam Nawaz Sharif for submitting bogus trust deed in Avenfield properties case.

According to Geo News, the court dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's plea stating that it was not admissible.

The PML-N leader had also appeared before the court.

NAB's prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had argued that although Maryam Nawaz was awarded sentence in Avenfield reference, she must face trial for submitting the bogus trust deed.

Amjad Pervez, a counsel for Maryam Nawaz, prayed the court to reject the NAB's plea since the anti-graft body had no right to file such an application.

He said the court could not hear the plea after a judgement has been challenged.