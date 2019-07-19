close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

NAB's plea against Maryam Nawaz dismissed

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD:  The accountability court on Friday dismissed  NAB's plea against  Maryam Nawaz Sharif for submitting bogus trust deed in Avenfield properties case.

According to Geo News, the court  dismissed the National Accountability Bureau's plea stating that it was not admissible.

The PML-N leader had also  appeared  before the court.

 NAB's prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had argued that although Maryam Nawaz was awarded sentence in Avenfield reference, she must face trial for submitting the bogus trust deed.

Amjad Pervez, a counsel for Maryam Nawaz, prayed the court to reject the NAB's plea since the  anti-graft body had no right to file such an application.

He said the court could not  hear the plea  after   a judgement has been challenged.

