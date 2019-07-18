Turkey brands US move to bar Ankara from F-35 programme 'unfair'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ankara: Turkey on Wednesday lambasted an "unfair" US move to exclude the country from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme over Ankara´s controversial purchase of a Russian missile defence system.
"This one-sided step neither complies with the spirit of alliance nor is it based on legitimate reasons," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.
"It is unfair to remove Turkey, one of the partners in the F-35 programme."
