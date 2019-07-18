close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
World

AFP
July 18, 2019

Turkey brands US move to bar Ankara from F-35 programme 'unfair'

World

AFP
Thu, Jul 18, 2019


Ankara: Turkey on Wednesday lambasted an "unfair" US move to exclude the country from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme over Ankara´s controversial purchase of a Russian missile defence system.

"This one-sided step neither complies with the spirit of alliance nor is it based on legitimate reasons," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement. 

"It is unfair to remove Turkey, one of the partners in the F-35 programme."

