Turkey brands US move to bar Ankara from F-35 programme 'unfair'

Ankara: Turkey on Wednesday lambasted an "unfair" US move to exclude the country from the F-35 stealth fighter jet programme over Ankara´s controversial purchase of a Russian missile defence system.



"This one-sided step neither complies with the spirit of alliance nor is it based on legitimate reasons," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

"It is unfair to remove Turkey, one of the partners in the F-35 programme."