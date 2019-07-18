Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 18-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Widespread rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Faisalabad, D.G.Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and at isolated places in Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in D.G. Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mardan divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Bahawalpur, Kalat, Hazara, Kohat divisions and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 23, Cherat 22, Parachinar 05, Malamjabba 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 17, Zhob 13, Sibbi 07, Khuzdar 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 15, City 04), Garidupatta 01, Sindh: Jaccobabad 10, Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan 07, Rawalpindi 05, Bahawalnager 03, Islamabad (AP 02, ZP 01), Chakwal 02, Attock 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 47°C, Sibbi 45°C, Sh. Benazirabad, Dalbandin 44°C.