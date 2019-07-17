close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 17, 2019

US confirms Turkey blocked from F-35 program after Russian missile purchase

World

AFP
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

Washington: The White House confirmed Wednesday that Turkey would no longer be permitted to join the NATO´s F-35 fighter program after it purchased a Russian missile defense system.

"Unfortunately, Turkey´s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

She however added that the United States would "continue to cooperate with Turkey extensively, mindful of constraints due to the presence of the S-400 system in Turkey."

Latest News

More From World