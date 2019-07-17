US confirms Turkey blocked from F-35 program after Russian missile purchase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The White House confirmed Wednesday that Turkey would no longer be permitted to join the NATO´s F-35 fighter program after it purchased a Russian missile defense system.
"Unfortunately, Turkey´s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
She however added that the United States would "continue to cooperate with Turkey extensively, mindful of constraints due to the presence of the S-400 system in Turkey."
