US confirms Turkey blocked from F-35 program after Russian missile purchase

Washington: The White House confirmed Wednesday that Turkey would no longer be permitted to join the NATO´s F-35 fighter program after it purchased a Russian missile defense system.



"Unfortunately, Turkey´s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems renders its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

She however added that the United States would "continue to cooperate with Turkey extensively, mindful of constraints due to the presence of the S-400 system in Turkey."