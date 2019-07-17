‘Old man’ Nick Jonas unveils his aged picture with the FaceApp

With the widespread ‘FaceApp’ being the latest trend that has the world engulfed, many celebrities are also jumping on the bandwagon and giving the popular mobile application a try to see what the future holds for their looks.

Amongst those that shared aged pictures of themselves, Hollywood star Nick Jonas was included who not only gave the famous application a try but also threw on an over-sized flannel and sweater to add a realistic touch to his picture as well.

Along with the picture shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old singer added the caption: “OMJ. Old man Jonas.”

The application that was launched in 2017 is making its way to social media feeds once again and has gone viral as it creates realistic looking features through artificial intelligence that can not only increase or decrease your age but can also make you swap your gender or change the colour of your hair.

