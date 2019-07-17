close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
World

Web Desk
July 17, 2019

12 dead, several trapped in Mumbai building collapse

World

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

MUMBAI: Alt least 12 people were killed and  several others were feared trapped under rubble after a building collapsed during heavy monsoon rains which lashed India''s financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to Indian media, 12 dead bodies have been recovered and eight injured have been shifted to hospital after a building collapsed in southern Mumbai's congested Dongri area.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to carry out operations as  several people  reportedly  stuck under the debris .

Volunteers could be seen recovering household items including furniture from the debris.

the local residents said the  10 families were living inside the building despite its dilapidated condition.

Described  the incident as "anguishing", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi  expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

Earlier this month, a wall collapsed in the city, killing 29 people.

