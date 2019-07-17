12 dead, several trapped in Mumbai building collapse

MUMBAI: Alt least 12 people were killed and several others were feared trapped under rubble after a building collapsed during heavy monsoon rains which lashed India''s financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to Indian media, 12 dead bodies have been recovered and eight injured have been shifted to hospital after a building collapsed in southern Mumbai's congested Dongri area.



Rescue teams rushed to the scene to carry out operations as several people reportedly stuck under the debris .



Volunteers could be seen recovering household items including furniture from the debris.



the local residents said the 10 families were living inside the building despite its dilapidated condition.

Described the incident as "anguishing", Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

Earlier this month, a wall collapsed in the city, killing 29 people.