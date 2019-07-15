Kelly Clarkson has a word of advice for Taylor Swift amidst Scooter Braun spectacle

As the Taylor Swift and the Scooter Braun drama escalates, American Idol champ and acclaimed singer Kelly Clarkson has not just voiced out her support for the former but has also given her a word of advice to fight her case.



Turning to Instagram, the 37-year-old ‘Because of You’ singer gave Taylor Swift an innovative idea that would disable Scooter Braun from profiting off her catalog which he now owns.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don't own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I'd buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” the American Idol winner said on Sunday.

Earlier, Taylor in a Tumblr post had voiced her displeasure over Justin Bieber’s manager acquiring the rights to her former label Big Machine Records, thereby owning her entire catalog up until 2017.

"Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years,” she had stated in her post.