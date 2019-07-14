The 'Avengers: Endgame' star who got into trouble for taking a picture of the sunset

Much like all of Marvel films, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was also undeniably kept under murkiness not just from fans but from the cast members as well as the makers went to all extents to make sure nothing from the film gets leaked.

Despite Russo Brothers and Marvel Studio's combined efforts in keeping the movie’s biggest spoilers sealed in a trunk, one almost made its way to the fans courtesy of Hollywood actor Emma Fuhrmann who happens to be part of the star cast.

The actor essays the older version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, the star revealed that Marvel’s head of security knocked on her doorstep after she posted an ‘innocent’ picture of a sunset.

She said, “So, I had gotten to Atlanta to film, and there was this gorgeous sunset. I took a picture of the sunset and posted it on my Instagram story, and I just tagged the location, Atlanta, Georgia. The next day, [Marvel's] head of security came to my trailer and talked to me about how I can't post that".

‘Lost in Sun’ star further added, “I was like, 'Well, I wasn't going to say I was on set of you to know, Endgame or anything,' and they were like, 'No, we understand, you're not the first person we had to talk to about this today, but I've had people calling me all day trying to find out where you're going to be filming,' and that was such a sort of just like a, 'Okay, wow, this is real’,” she went on to say.

“It could not have gotten any more real, I really didn't understand just how large Marvel was, and how much of an impact it had. That really just was a sort of pinch-me moment even though I was in a little bit of trouble,” she added.

Marvel fans are well aware about the uncompromising security in place at the Marvel Studios as the production house behind the biggest superhero movies is known to keep every detail from the sets to casting and story lines under wraps.