Pakistani tourism official showered with Euros, US Dollars on appointment

GUJRANWALA: Chairman Tourism Development Corporation, Punjab, Sohail Zafar Cheema was showered with foreign currency upon his arrival to hometown on Sunday.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) leader was welcomed with Euros, US Dollars and Pakistani Rupees upon his arrival by the party’s local leadership in Gujranwala.

Sohail Zafar Cheema was appointed as Punjab’s Tourism Development Corporations Chairman, Board of Directors last month and this marks his first visit to his hometown after getting selected.

Cheema’s caravan entered the boundary of his hometown Machike Sandhuan when PTI leader Shahid Iqbal Naghra showered him with foreign currencies, whereas the party members received him by dancing and tossing flower petals.

Workers of the party were also reported to be collecting the currency notes on the ground as was seen in a video that went viral on social media.