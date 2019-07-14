Ali Noor is back and healthier than ever as he strikes a pose with Momina Mustehsan

Pakistan’s acclaimed singer Ali Noor of rock band Noori's fame after drawing concerns from all around with buzz of his ill health is now on the road to recovery, as confirmed by singer Momina Mustehsan in her latest post.

Turning to Instagram, the 26-year-old ‘Afreen’ hit maker unveiled a picture with the famous sibling duo, Ali Noor and Ali Hamza updating concerned fans, followers and insiders about Noor’s health as they all radiated and smiled for the camera.

“Some families are by choice and not by blood So glad to have you back Noor Here’s to a full recovery!” read the Coke Studio sensation’s caption.

The vocal power house had earlier been hospitalized suffering from a mismanaged and deteriorated case of Hepatitis A which had even led his brother Ali Hamza into thinking at one point, that Noor may be in need of a transplant.

