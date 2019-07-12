Waqar Younis breaks in celebrations as son turns 18

Former Pakistani fast bowler and cricket team captain Waqar Younis wished his son on his 18th birthday in tweet that reeks of excitement and thrill.



Waqar, who has also acted as a coach for the Pakistani cricket team, often takes on to his twitter account to post tweets about his children.

"Mera Munda Aj Jawan ho gaya !! Three cheers for Azaan Hip Hip Hurra Have a great 18th son @DrFaryalWaqar," Waqar posted on Twitter with a picture of his son.



He was also seen to express his happiness when his son won a sprint race for his school, in a past tweet.