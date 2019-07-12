Maryam Nawaz on Judge Arshad Malik removal

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday demanded the verdict against Nawaz Sharif to be declared void following judge Arshad Malik’s removal over controversial video.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader thanked Almighty and sought the verdict against his father in graft case be declared void as it is proved that the verdict was given under pressure by the said judge.

This, she said, after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq wrote to Ministry of Law and Justice to remove the accountability judge.

A video of the judge with PML-N worker Nasir Butt was leaked last week in which he admitted to have convicted former prime minister without evidences.

The video triggered a controversy with opposition parties urging the superior judiciary to take notice of the matter.

Later, the PML-N claimed to have more videos of the judge containing startling information.