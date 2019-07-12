close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 12, 2019

Maryam Nawaz on Judge Arshad Malik removal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 12, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday demanded the verdict against Nawaz Sharif to be declared void following judge Arshad Malik’s removal over controversial video.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader thanked Almighty and sought the verdict against his father in graft case be declared void as it is proved that the verdict was given under pressure by the said judge.

This, she said, after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq wrote to Ministry of Law and Justice to remove the accountability judge.

A video of the judge with PML-N worker Nasir Butt was leaked last week in which he admitted to have convicted former prime minister without evidences.

The video triggered a controversy with opposition parties urging the superior judiciary to take notice of the matter.

Later, the PML-N claimed to have more videos of the judge containing startling information.

Latest News

More From Pakistan