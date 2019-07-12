Decision to remove Accountability Judge Arshad Malik over video controversy

ISLAMABAD: The decision has been made to remove Accountability Judge Arshad Malik after a video of him meeting PML-N worker was leaked last week.

Acting Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Amir Farooq on Friday wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice to de-notify the judge.

As per details, Judge Arshad Malik also clarified to the IHC in a letter that the video was edited to malign him.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday released a video of the judge in which he was seen telling PML-N man Nasir Butt that he was forced to convict former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in corruption references.

In an affidavit submitted to the IHC, Malik denied the contents of the video and termed them as edited, fabricated, aimed to defame him, sources said.

According to an IHC spokesperson, acting IHC chief justice has received Judge Malik's letter and will give an appropriate order after that.

Earlier this week, Justice Amir Farooq met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa and discussed the controversial video. The meetig continued for 30 minutes, sources told this newspaper.



More videos

Senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had on Tuesday said his party possess several video evidences, but they did not want differences with national institutions.

He demanded the superior judiciary to take notice of video leak and take suo motu action on the conduct of the judge who purportedly said he was under pressure to give a verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia case.

PML-N responds

Reacting to the development, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the verdict against Nawaz Sharif should be declared void as it now confirmed that the video was not fake and that the judge was coerced into indicting the former PM.