Twitter suffers widespread outage

Washington: Twitter users worldwide could not access the messaging service for about an hour amid reports of an outage on Thursday.

On the web, users saw an error message that said, “Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing —we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.” An error message in the Twitter app said, “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”



Twitter said some users were unable to access the social-networking site amid reports of an outage in some parts of the world.



"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email. "We´ll keep you updated on what´s happening."



The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 1846 GMT, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan.

The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit" where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.



Earlier this month Facebook experienced an outage of several hours due to what the company said was a bug triggered by a maintenance operation.

