PM Imran thanks overseas Pakistanis for more remittances

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending more remittances through banking channels.



Imran Khan turned to Twitter saying “I want to thank our overseas workers for sending more remittances through banking channels.”

The Prime Minister went on to say, “Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7 % annual growth and totalled $21.8 bn for the year. This was much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9 %.”

On Wednesday, according to State Bank of Pakistan, overseas Pakistani workers remitted $21,841.50 million during FY19 showing a growth of 19.68% compared with $19,913.55 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During June 2019, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to $1,650.52 million, which is 28.72% lower than May 2019 and 1.40% higher than June 2018.

The country wise details for the month of June 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to $334 million, $356.03 million, $276.76 million, $268.97 million, $163.46 million and $52.49 million, respectively, compared with the inflow of $336.61 million, $345.31 million, $260.32 million, $260.25 million, $163.53 million and $62.16 million, respectively, in June 2018.