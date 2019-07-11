Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 11/07/19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

More dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

More dust-thundershower/rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Sargodha, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Mangla 54, Jhelum 32, Lahore (City 25, AP 24), Islamabad (AP 18, Bokra 13, ZP 10, Golra 04, Saidpur 02), Gujrat 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14, Shamsabad 05), Hafizabad 13, Kasur, M.B.Din 12, Gujranwala 08, Sialkot 07, Attock, Chakwal, Murree 04, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 22, Kotli 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 03, Bannu 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Dadu, Sibbi, Nokkundi, Moenjodaro 46°C, Dalbandin, Jacobabad 45°C.