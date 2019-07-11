Nine killed, several injured as two trains collide near Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least nine passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Rahim Yar Khan in wee hours on Wednesday.

As per details, several bogies of the passenger train, Akbar Express, derailed as a result of the collision. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The ill-fated train was heading to Quetta from Lahore when it collided with a freight train at Walhar railway station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of Punjab province.



Officials fear more casualties in the sad mishap. Assistant driver of the passenger train was among the deceased.

The railway traffic has been suspended following the incident. Business train, Green Line and other trains were stopped at the Karachi station.

