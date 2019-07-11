close
Thu Jul 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 11, 2019

Nine killed, several injured as two trains collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 11, 2019

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least nine  passengers were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger train collided with a freight train near Rahim Yar Khan in wee hours on Wednesday.

As per details,  several bogies of the passenger train, Akbar Express, derailed as a result of  the collision. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The ill-fated train was heading to Quetta from Lahore when it collided with a  freight train at Walhar railway station in Sadiqabad Tehsil of Punjab province.

Officials fear more casualties in the sad mishap. Assistant driver of the passenger train was among the deceased.

The railway traffic has been suspended following the incident. Business train, Green Line  and other trains were  stopped at the   Karachi station.

Latest News

More From Pakistan