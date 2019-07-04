World Cup 2019 ‘most predictable’ CWC ever, says former Pakistan captain

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has termed the ongoing mega tournament as the most ‘most predictable’ World Cup ever.

This, he said Wednesday, when England were batting against New Zealand in one of the most crucial match of the tournament which was to decide the third team to qualify for the semi-finals.

England went on to score 308/5 against the Kiwis after winning the toss and decided to bat first on a flat pitch. New Zealand batsmen were never in the right frame of mind while chasing and were bowled out cheaply for 186 in the 46th over.

“Most predictable @icc #CWC19 World Cup ever. They turn million dollar game into billion dollar business,” Rashid Latif tweeted with a picture of Eoin Morgan and Kane Wiliamson hugging each other.

His assessment of the tournament raised more questions on the credibility after India vs England match that ensured the hosts remain in the race for the top slots.

The ‘lack of intent’ of Indian batsmen to win the match on Sunday has been a matter of discussion since then and cricket experts including Saurav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain, Sanjay Manjrekar and several others were ‘baffled’ with the way MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav batted in the final overs at Edgbaston.

England win in the match made Pakistan’s chances extremely difficult to qualify for the knockout stage.

Since start of the tournament Australia, India, England and New Zealand were the fovourites to win the title and now it is almost settled who are the final four teams.