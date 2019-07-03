Nestlings ready to fly: Startups seek investment opportunities at Nest I/O

The Nest I/O has been recurrently putting in all efforts to uplift the ecosystem by pouring in investment opportunities and laying down a solid platform for ideas to flourish in Pakistan.

The tech incubator based in Karachi, held a demo day on Tuesday as it once again became a bridge for investors and startups that were trained under them for a period of four months.

The nestlings are flying off into the real world with remarkable and avant-garde startups that avow to make a mark in the world tackling surging issues to make life easier in divisions ranging from healthcare, education to content creation and technology.



Amongst the distinguished panel of investors, prominent names in the corporate panorama like Ashraf Kalim, Yusuf Jan, Raza Matin, Uzair Anjarwalla, Kashif Merchant, Misbah Naqvi and Farhan Qureshi were included.

President of [email protected] and founder of the Nest I/O, Jehan Ara commented on the occasion: “With the graduation of our 9th cohort, the total number of The Nest I/O startups is now more than 160, 74.5% of these are still operational. With each batch, the quality of teams is improving. We are so proud to have facilitated the growth of all these amazing startups and hope to continue helping entrepreneurs across the country.”

Healthcare and Parenting:

Healthcare Matrix is a standalone unit that systematizes medical inspection of a primary level bringing routine checkups and a basic medical report without having to reach out to a medical professional.

ABC Moms is healthcare startup connects mothers dealing with healthcare issues after giving birth to experts and professionals providing support only a click away.

ParentsPlus is a mobile application that creates a community designed to empower special-needs' caretakers by providing them real-time support.

ConnectHear has set up a sign language interpretation system that connects sign language interpreters to deaf and mute individuals to bring them closer to bridge the communication gap.

Creatives:

Baa-Dum-Tss, a content creation startup that provides a platform for creators to step in and display their talents.

Qaumi Coup is a group of individuals bringing forth the voice of the suppressed Pakistani artists through content that also educates and entertains.

YAR (Young Activists Republic) celebrating innovations and ideas by bringing together writers, artists, designers and creatives on to a single community magazine.

Stickistan creates culturally-relevant stickers aimed specifically for the Pakistani audience while also fashioning innovative and creative merchandise like t-shirts, tout bags and phone covers.

Namkeen Sach discovers undercover talent, providing them with monetary support and opportunities while acting as a bridge between sponsors and content creators.

Tech:

Tech Pit is now launching its latest product called the Cellphone Pitstop which is a multi-functional kiosk providing necessary services like credit top-up, phone charging, and access to WiFi and even depositing cash.

Mux Life helps you control your home and office electronics simply through your cellphones to make life easier.

Education:

Nativ Learning comes as a game changer in Pakistan as many existing educational platforms online have limited the audiences to English-speaking only. This aims to educate masses in the language they grew up in with languages like Sindhi, Urdu and English.

WonderTree creates games through Augmented Reality for children with special needs through the assistance of renowned psychologists and teachers that helped perfect the games in order for them to fulfill their potential.



HaHa Studio aims to provide an educational platform for children in Pakistan by creating content in Urdu in an attempt to sustain the cultural and traditional values in the coming generations.

Tech Tree introduces contemporary methods of teaching by providing courses by professionals to inculcate saplings through an innovative and efficient method.



Travel:

Porter Pakistan has made travelling up north easier than ever before as they connect travelers to local service providers that cover accommodation, transportation, porters and restaurants.

Business:

iWant redefines day-to-day businesses, uniting customers and platforms thereby bringing efficiency to business dealings.

Unity is retail network that eases the much-complex process of brands selling products allowing them to sell with a mere click.

Closet solves all your wardrobe woes by letting you rent pre-loved dresses without having to spend a hefty amount on purchasing for a special occasion.

Investors Lounge is a financial tech company providing online solutions to provide a helping hand to investors in order for them to make better financial decisions.