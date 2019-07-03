Two shot dead at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Two persons were shot dead at the Lahore Airport lounge as they reached the provincial capital Wednesday from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, police said.

According to the police, the incident is the result of old enmity between two groups that claimed the lives of two people who were later identified as Zain and Akram.

The Airport Security Force has arrested the shooter who had arrived at the airport via a taxi.

Chaos ensued at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after the firing incident. The security forces have barred the vehicles from entering the facility.

The police said that the victims were accused of killing a man named Babar Butt in Lahore.

This is the second incident to have occurred at the Lahore airport within two years.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has sought report from the Lahore Police Chief and directed the authorities to conduct inquiry into the incident.