Nasser Hussain ‘baffled’ on Dhoni’s go-slow approach

Indian team is under severe criticism over their lack of intent to win the Sunday’s crucial match against host England and qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.



Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was commentating along with Sourav Ganguly during the match in the final overs, termed MS Dhoni’s approach as ‘baffling’.

Batting first after winning the toss, England piled 337-7 in their 50-overs setting a record target for the Virat Kohli’s side. But the approach towards chasing such a mammoth total has been questioned by former cricket greats including former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis.

“It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly,” he tweeted after India lost to England.

Ex-Indian skipper Ganguly expressed his displeasure while commentating. “I don’t have an explanation for that. You asked me the question but I can’t explain these singles. It’s also the length and the bounce that has deceived the Indian batsmen. You can’t be chasing 338 and still have five wickets in the end. It’s about mindset and the way you look at the game.”

In post match press talks both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma defended go-slow approach of MS Dhoni and his partner but their logic of ‘slow pitch’ did not go well with cricket experts who have questioned their intent to reach the target.

“I am completely baffled. What’s going on! This is not what India needed. They need runs,” said Nasser Hussain.

“Some Indian fans are leaving now. Surely they must want to see Dhoni go for his shots, even if he slogs it off in the air. It’s a World Cup game, top two sides, give it a go! Indian fans would want their side to do a little bit more. They want their side to go down with a fight. Risk it to win it.”

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes.

