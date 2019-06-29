Malala says G20 Summit 'did not deliver for girls, young women'

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has slammed the G20 summit for not delivering for girls and young women.



Malala took to Twitter saying “The G20 Summit did not deliver for girls and young women.”

She writes: “A disappointing end for the G20 Summit- and thousands of activists’ efforts –in Osaka today.”

The activist for female education says “The G20 recognised the value of investing in girls’ education through their Human Capital Initiative. But Osaka Declaration’s promise to support millions of out-of-school girls and young women means little without funding.”

Malala said “I’m grateful to President Abe for placing girls’ education on the G20 agenda. I hope Japan’s commitment and funding for education grows to match its achievements in global health. During the upcoming August interim budget, Japan should increase its contribution to the Global Partnership for Education and Education Cannot Wait.”

The Nobel Prize winner went on to say “Our leaders have the power to determine budgets and change the lives of missions of girls. Together we will continue to hold them accountable.”