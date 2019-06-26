Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 26 June

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak pre-monsoon currents are penetrating in central parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Kalat, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kalat, Makran, Thatta divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Sindh: Badin 09; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir 03, Kalam 01; Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Bunji 02, Balochistan: Kalat 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 45°C, Sukkur 44°C, Turbat, Rohri, Padidan, Dadu, Moen jo daro, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 43°C.
