Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 26 June

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak pre-monsoon currents are penetrating in central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Kalat, Bahawalpur divisions and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Lahore, Sargodha, Bahawalpur divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kalat, Makran, Thatta divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Badin 09; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir 03, Kalam 01; Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Bunji 02, Balochistan: Kalat 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 45°C, Sukkur 44°C, Turbat, Rohri, Padidan, Dadu, Moen jo daro, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad 43°C.