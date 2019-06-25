Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 25-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to Met Office on Tuesday.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.



Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Kalat, Sargodha divisions and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul23, Kalam 15, Dir 09, Malamjabba 08, Pattan 07, Balakot 04, Drosh, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 28, Muzaffarabad (A/P 21, city 13), Pubjab: Lahore (A/P 22, City 17), Bahawalpur( city 13, A/P 12), Islamabad( A/P 10, Bokra, Golra 01, Z.P Trace)Balochistan: Zhob 23, Barkhan 11, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 10, Astore 04, Gilgit, Gupis, Skardu, Bunji 02, Chillas 01, Sindh: Mithi 06۔

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 44°C, Sibbi, Mithi, Dalbandin, Chhor, Sh. Benazirabad, Jaccobabad 43°C.