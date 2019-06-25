Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

Pakistan dominate the stats against New Zealand in the World Cup matches winning six matches out of eight played between them.

The June 26 encounter in Birmingham is their seventh and overall 33rd match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019.

New Zealand are on top of the table with 11 points and an NRR of 1.306 while Pakistan are placed seventh with five points and an NRR of -1.265.

Both countries have so far played six matches each in the tournament.

Pakistan have won two matches and lost three, whereas one was NR match.

New Zealand have won all but one, which was an NR match.

Match Results:

Pakistan lost their first match to West Indies by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31 and won the second by 14 runs against England at the same venue on June 3. Their third match was a no result against Sri Lanka at Bristol on June 7. It was abandoned without a ball bowled. Later, Pakistan lost two successive matches, to Australia by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12; and to India by 89 runs under D/L method at Manchester on June 16. Then, they beat South Africa by 49 runs at Lord's, London on June 23.

New Zealand won their first three games against --- Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1; Bangladesh by two wickets at The Oval on June 5; and Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8. Their fourth match against India was an NR as it was abandoned without a ball bowled, at Nottingham on June 13. Later, they won two consecutive matches -- against South Africa by four wickets at Birmingham on June 19; and against West Indies by five runs at Manchester on June 22.

ODI Record:

Pakistan are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 922 matches --- the third most by any country --- winning 481 and losing 413 with eight ties and 20 NRs.

Their success percentage is 53.76.

New Zealand are playing ODI cricket since 1973. They have played 763 matches with 347 wins, 370 losses, six tied and 40 NR matches. Success percentage is 48.40.

Both have played together 106 matches since 1973. Pakistan won 54 and New Zealand won 48 while one match was tied and three had no result.

World Cup Record:

Pakistan have played 76 matches since 1975. They won 42, lost 32 and two were NR matches. Success% is 56.75.

New Zealand have played 84 matches since 1975. They won 53 and lost 30 matches with one NR match. Success% is 63.85.

Both have played together eight World Cup matches, six won by Pakistan and two by New Zealand.

Now they are meeting for the ninth time. Though the Black Caps have not lost any match so far in the tournament but this will be a do or die situation for Pakistan as they have to win this game for marching towards the semi-final stage.

