Yemen rebel attack on Saudi airport kills 1, wounds 7: coalition

RIYADH: A Yemeni rebel attack on Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia killed a Syrian national and wounded seven other people on Sunday, a Riyadh-led military coalition said.

"A terrorist attack by the Huthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers... pass daily. A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded," the coalition said in a statement issued by the official Saudi Press Agency.