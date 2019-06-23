Yemen rebel attack on Saudi airport kills 1, wounds 7: coalition

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: A Yemeni rebel attack on Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia killed a Syrian national and wounded seven other people on Sunday, a Riyadh-led military coalition said.
"A terrorist attack by the Huthi militia took place at Abha international airport, through which thousands of civilian passengers... pass daily. A Syrian national died and seven civilians were wounded," the coalition said in a statement issued by the official Saudi Press Agency.
