Use of word ‘selected’ for PM Imran Khan barred in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri barred on Sunday the word ‘selected’ from being used to address Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the National Assembly session held on Sunday, Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan protested that the premier was continuously getting referred to as ‘selected’ in the house.

He went on to add that addressing PM Khan as ‘selected’ comes as a breach of the privilege of the house as he is an elected representative.

Presiding over the session, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri banned the use of the word saying that each member has entered the house through votes of the people and the word comes as an offense to the house.

“The members of the house should now avoid to use the word in the house,” he ruled.