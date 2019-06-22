Emir of Qatar accorded red carpet welcome in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday was accorded a very warm welcome upon his arrival on a two-day visit to Pakistan.



Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan airbase, Emir of Qatar was warmly received by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and other high officials were also present there to welcome the foreign dignitary.

Emir of the State of Qatar was given a 21-gun salute. Children clad in traditional attire presented bouquet to the visiting dignitary.



Later, the Prime Minister himself drove Emir of Qatar to the PM House where an official welcome ceremony was held.

National anthems of the two countries were played and a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces of Pakistan presented a guard of honour. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reviewed the guard of honour.

The Prime Minister introduced him to the federal cabinet members and also welcomed the delegation accompanying the Emir of Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar also planted a sapling in the Prime Minister House and also viewed a fly past by JF-17 Thunder aircraft.

Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials are accompanying the Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had earlier visited Pakistan in March 2015.

The Emir of Qatar will hold talks with the Prime Minister and will have meeting with the President.

The two sides will discuss ways and means of building a robust and mutually beneficial economic partnership. During the visit, Pakistan and Qatar will sign MoUs/agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in different areas.