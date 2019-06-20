ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct issued for bye-elections in NA-205, Ghotki-II.
PM Imran Khan was served show-cause notice on visiting Ghotki constituency ahead of bye-elections, scheduled in July.
The show-cause was issued on the complaint filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Bari Pitafi, candidate NA-205.
ECP says “Being a member of the parliament and holding a chair of Prime Minister of Pakistan, you were fully aware about the announcement of schedule of bye-election issued by ECP, which requires that you cannot visit the constituency in any manner.”
The electoral body has sought explanation from the PM with a week. “You are required to explain your position within a week after receipt of this notice, otherwise, disciplinary action under the relevant provisions of law would be recommended to the ECP for necessary action in the matter.”
