ECP issues show-cause notice to PM Imran Khan

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating the code of conduct issued for bye-elections in NA-205, Ghotki-II.



PM Imran Khan was served show-cause notice on visiting Ghotki constituency ahead of bye-elections, scheduled in July.

The show-cause was issued on the complaint filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Bari Pitafi, candidate NA-205.

ECP says “Being a member of the parliament and holding a chair of Prime Minister of Pakistan, you were fully aware about the announcement of schedule of bye-election issued by ECP, which requires that you cannot visit the constituency in any manner.”

The electoral body has sought explanation from the PM with a week. “You are required to explain your position within a week after receipt of this notice, otherwise, disciplinary action under the relevant provisions of law would be recommended to the ECP for necessary action in the matter.”



