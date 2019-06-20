Mother sets children on fire over black magic in Lahore, alleges father

LAHORE: Two children were burned on Thursday, allegedly by their mother over black magic, revealed police reports.



As per claims made by the father of the children Saimeen Saleem, the woman identified as Anita Bibi had allegedly burned her three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son for black magic purposes in Lahore’s Qila Gajjar Singh.

The children were moved to the city’s Meo Hospital with doctors confirming that the minors’ bodies had received burns on numerous parts of their bodies with marks of ropes noticeable around their necks.