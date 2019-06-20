Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday, 20 June

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. A westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Kalat, Makran, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 29, Upper Dir 23, Parachinar 04, Balakot 03, Punjab: Murree 21, Islamabad (Bokra 11, Golra 10, ZP 05, Saidpur 03), Mangla 06, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (AP 20, City 18), Garidupatta 06, Rawalakot 04, Sindh: Nagerparker 36, Mithi 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 46°C, Dalbandin and Dadu 43°C.