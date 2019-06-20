Priyanka Chopra's look from 'The Sky is Pink' leaked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all prepped up for her comeback with the movie 'The Sky is Pink'. In a sudden change of events, Priyanka's look from the movie has been leaked on social media.
In a picture that has gone viral, Priyanka's look shows her in a black and white avatar in which she is seen flaunting her bob cut hair in a semi-formal outfit.
According to Pinkvilla, the actress looks extremely beautiful in the picture as she is seen doing a pout like expression.
Check out the leaked picture below:
Meanwhile, The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pivotal roles.
Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who gets diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
The movie is slated to release on October 11, 2019.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all prepped up for her comeback with the movie 'The Sky is Pink'. In a sudden change of events, Priyanka's look from the movie has been leaked on social media.
In a picture that has gone viral, Priyanka's look shows her in a black and white avatar in which she is seen flaunting her bob cut hair in a semi-formal outfit.
According to Pinkvilla, the actress looks extremely beautiful in the picture as she is seen doing a pout like expression.
Check out the leaked picture below:
Meanwhile, The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pivotal roles.
Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who gets diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.
The movie is slated to release on October 11, 2019.