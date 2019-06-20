Priyanka Chopra's look from 'The Sky is Pink' leaked

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all prepped up for her comeback with the movie 'The Sky is Pink'. In a sudden change of events, Priyanka's look from the movie has been leaked on social media.



In a picture that has gone viral, Priyanka's look shows her in a black and white avatar in which she is seen flaunting her bob cut hair in a semi-formal outfit.

According to Pinkvilla, the actress looks extremely beautiful in the picture as she is seen doing a pout like expression.

Check out the leaked picture below:

Meanwhile, The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pivotal roles.



Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who gets diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The movie is slated to release on October 11, 2019.