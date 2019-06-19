Asif Ali Zardari’s production orders issued

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has issued production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari for attending the budget session, sources said Wednesday.



The sources added that PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah telephoned the speaker several times before the production orders were issued.

PPP leaders Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Shaghufta Jamali and Agha Rafique were present for receiving the production orders.

The PPP leaders have received the copy of production orders for Asif Ali Zardari, sources added.

NA Speaker also apprised Khursheed Shah over the issuance of production orders.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari held meeting with their father Asif Ali Zardari at NAB headquarters Rawalpindi.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Asif Ali Zardari after Islamabad High Court rejected Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's bail application in mega money laundering case.

PPP Co-Chairman was taken into custody from Zardari House Islamabad. He was shifted to NAB headquarters Rawalpindi.