Wed Jun 19, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid, Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot opening: In pictures

World

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid along with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William witnessed Blue Point’s victory on Tuesday at the Ascot Racecourse.

The UAE Prime Minister watched the opening day of the five-day Royal Ascot race between Godolphon and Blue Points along with members of the British Royal family as the latter team came out victorious for the second time in a row.

Here’s a look at the opening day in pictures:

 
Photo: Getty Images


Photo: Getty Images


Photo: Getty Images


Photo: Getty Images


Photo: Getty Images


Photo: Getty Images



