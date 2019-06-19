close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

'Sent from a Samsung device': Embarrassment for TV channel as anchor reads Morsi report

World

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

Former Egypt  president Mohamed Morsi died on Sunday at a hospital after fainting during a court hearing years after he was ousted by his defence minister and now president of the country Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Reports have surfaced that a  government a official whatsapped news of Morsi's death to media house.

According to journalist on Twitter "Virtually all newspapers in Egypt ran the same 42-word story on the death of Mohammed Morsi. It was WhatsApped to news editors by a govt official".

An Arabic language TV channel had to face embarrass when its anchor  while reading from a teleprompter ended her report :"Sent from a  Samsung device". 

The  video has gone viral on the internet, with people  questioning freemdom of press in Egypt.

