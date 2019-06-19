'Sent from a Samsung device': Embarrassment for TV channel as anchor reads Morsi report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Egypt president Mohamed Morsi died on Sunday at a hospital after fainting during a court hearing years after he was ousted by his defence minister and now president of the country Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Reports have surfaced that a government a official whatsapped news of Morsi's death to media house.
According to journalist on Twitter "Virtually all newspapers in Egypt ran the same 42-word story on the death of Mohammed Morsi. It was WhatsApped to news editors by a govt official".
An Arabic language TV channel had to face embarrass when its anchor while reading from a teleprompter ended her report :"Sent from a Samsung device".
The video has gone viral on the internet, with people questioning freemdom of press in Egypt.
