'Sent from a Samsung device': Embarrassment for TV channel as anchor reads Morsi report

Former Egypt president Mohamed Morsi died on Sunday at a hospital after fainting during a court hearing years after he was ousted by his defence minister and now president of the country Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Reports have surfaced that a government a official whatsapped news of Morsi's death to media house.

According to journalist on Twitter "Virtually all newspapers in Egypt ran the same 42-word story on the death of Mohammed Morsi. It was WhatsApped to news editors by a govt official".

An Arabic language TV channel had to face embarrass when its anchor while reading from a teleprompter ended her report :"Sent from a Samsung device".

The video has gone viral on the internet, with people questioning freemdom of press in Egypt.