Ahmed Shehzad takes a dig at Pakistan team with work-out video

Pakistani opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad took a dig at his team mates who caused havoc in Pakistan after losing to arch rivals India with a bleak performance earlier.

Turning to Twitter, the right-handed batsman who is not part of Pakistan’s ICC World Cup squad, threw a snide remark at his team mates who are under fire by fans and critics for allegedly using their free time in England at Sheesha bars, fast food outlets and shopping instead of training.

“Life demands sacrifice on every step you take towards your goal!! It’s you who have to decide whether you going to close ur eyes to it or take it as another challenge,” he stated.

“Love the poem which Ali is listening in the back ground Eating sugar Hell No Mama,” he added.

Along with the tweet he attached a video of himself lifting weights at the gym, which comes in light of the entire nation criticizing the Pakistan team for their negligence towards training and fitness.