Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday, 18 June

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the east Arabian Sea is likely to further weaken into a depression by Evening/Night today.



Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, D.I khan, Mirpurkhan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during (evening/night).

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, D. G khan, Bannu, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at one or two places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Thatta divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Narowal 41, Kot addu 30, D.G khan 19, Multan 16, Gujrat 15, Kasur 12, Faisalabad 09, Lahore (A/P 07, City 05), Sialkot (A/P 03, City 03), Joarabad, Khanewal 02, Sindh: Mithi 04, Nagarparkar 03, Diplo 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 47°C, Turbat 45°C, D.I.Khan & Bhakkar 44°C.