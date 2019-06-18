England vs Afghanistan Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 24th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between hosts England and minnows Afghanistan at Old Trafford, Manchester today.

Both have so far played four matches each but England are placed fourth on the points table with six points and a net run rate of 1.557 whereas Afghanistan are at the bottom with no point, and NRR of -1.638.

England have won three and lost one match while Afghanitan have lost all their four matches.

England beat South Africa by 104 runs at The Oval, London; lost to Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham on June 3; beat Bangladesh by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8 and West Ìndies by eight wickets at Southampton on June 14.

Afghanistan lost all their four matches, to Australia, by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1; Sri Lanka by 34 runs (D/L method) at Cardiff on June 4; New Zealand by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8; and South Africa by nine wickets at Cardiff on June 15.

ODI Record:

England are playing one-day international cricket since introduction in 1971 and have so far appeared in 736 matches. They won 370 and lost 331 matches, eight were tied and 27 had no result.

Afghanistan are playing ODI cricket since 2009 and have appeared so far in 118 matches, won 59 and lost 55 while one match was tied and three had no result.

Success percentage of England is 52.75 and Afghanistan’s is 51.73.

Both have played together only one match since 2015, which was won by England.

World Cup Record:

England are taking part in World Cup since its introduction in 1975 and have so far played 76 matches, won 44 and lost 30 while one match was tied and one had no result. Success % is 59.33.

Afghanistan have played 10 matches since 2015 and have won only one.

Both have played together only one match, which was won by England.

Though England are considered favourites, Afghanistan have the ability of doing wonders. Let's see if they open their winning account in World Cup.