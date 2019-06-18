Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Pakistan on June 23.

According to Instagram account of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qatar has announced to invest $22 billion in different sectors of Pakistan.

"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan," read the post on the photosharing app.