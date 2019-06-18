Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Pakistan on June 23.
According to Instagram account of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qatar has announced to invest $22 billion in different sectors of Pakistan.
"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan," read the post on the photosharing app.
ISLAMABAD: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Pakistan on June 23.
According to Instagram account of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qatar has announced to invest $22 billion in different sectors of Pakistan.
"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan," read the post on the photosharing app.