Tue Jun 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 18, 2019

Emir of Qatar to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:  Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Pakistan on June 23. 

According to Instagram account of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qatar has announced to invest $22 billion in different sectors of Pakistan.

"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan," read the post on the photosharing app.

