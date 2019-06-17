close
Mon Jun 17, 2019
World

AFP
June 17, 2019

Qatar to distribute over $10 million new Gaza aid funds: official

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Gulf state Qatar is set to distribute more than $10 million in aid to thousands of cash-strapped Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a Qatari official said on Monday.

The money was brought into the Hamas-controlled enclave Sunday evening by the Qatari ambassador to Gaza and is expected to be distributed Monday or Tuesday, the official said on condition of anonymity.

More than 100,000 families will each receive payments of $100, he added.

Another $15 million would be provided for infrastructure and cash-for-work projects, the official said.

Palestinians lined up outside post offices throughout Gaza to receive their funds, but were ultimately turned away.

Kamal Musbah, 46, told AFP at midday he had been waiting since the early morning outside a post office in Gaza City.

"We don´t know anything yet," he said.

Musbah and around 200 other people erupted with frustration when they were told in the afternoon to return the next day.

