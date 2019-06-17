Pakistani model Mushk Kaleem calls out brands for editing her ‘bronze’ complexion

Pakistan may have marked progress in some divisions but the society is still very much deeply drenched in the colonial hangover that only perceives white as beautiful.

Pakistani model Mushk Kaleem is tackling just that in her latest Instagram post as she appears to be completely frustrated by brands whitewashing her melanin.

“No, I'm not a pearlescent white-skinned girl, I'm dusky and bronze. To all the clients who book me for shoots and then expect me to douse myself in lighter makeup to make me look 'acceptable for lawn', I'd rather you not book me at all," she stated.

"My skin colour defines me, it's who I am, so if you feel like you need to whiten me up so that I match the 'requirements of the brief, or the shoot' or 'because Lahoris have issues with dark models for summer lawn' or whatever, please don't consider me for your shoots,” she added.

Her post went on to add: "In the past few weeks I've had photographers and designers tell me that they're only making my skin whiter 'cause 'the brand can't afford to get hate comments on luxury collections' because 'we need a pretty feel for the shoot.'"



"Book me because I look good in my own skin, if you want to Photoshop and edit my face till you wash out the dark of my skin, then find yourself a fairer model. I'm sure you'll have no trouble. Thank you,” she said ending the note.