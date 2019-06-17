Pakistan weather forecast: Monday, 17 June

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” over central Arabian Sea is very likely to weaken into a deep depression during next 06 hours and into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Kalat, Mirpurkhas divisions,Islamabad and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Turbat 47°C, Dadu 46°C & Sibbi 45°C.
