Pakistan weather forecast: Monday, 17 June

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards. The Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” over central Arabian Sea is very likely to weaken into a deep depression during next 06 hours and into a Depression during subsequent 06 hours.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Kalat, Mirpurkhas divisions,Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Turbat 47°C, Dadu 46°C & Sibbi 45°C.